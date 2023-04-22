Man Rapes Minor Daughter, Her Friend In UP's Saharanpur, Arrested: Cops

The minor girl said she and her friend remained silent due to social pressure (Representational)

A man has been arrested here for allegedly raping his minor daughter and her friend, police said on Saturday.

The former head of a village in Gagalhedi police station area was arrested on Friday evening in connection with the rape case, SP City Abhimanyu Manglik told PTI.

The minor girl, in her complaint, alleged that her father used to rape her and her friend from Sabhal district. They remained silent due to social pressure but later moved to police, he said.

A case has been registered against the accused and the victims have been sent for medical examination, SP Manglik said.

