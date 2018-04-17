Teen Posed As AIIMS Doctor For 5 Months, Then His Luck Ran Out

Luck, however, ran out for the fake doctor on Saturday when during a marathon, some doctors grew suspicious of him after he could not answer their queries. The doctors then informed the police who immediately arrested him.
The police said that the accused is originally a resident of Village Baradi Baireya, East Champaran, Bihar, and was presently residing at Batla House, Jamia Nagar. He posed as a doctor to facilitate treatment of his family members at AIIMS, the police said.
He had uploaded many photographs wearing a doctor's coat and stethoscope on social media, the investigation found.The police also said that the teen had no criminal record.
A case under section 419 (impersonation) and section 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against him.
(With Inputs From Agencies)