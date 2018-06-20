Man Lynched In Uttar Pradesh's Hapur

Cities | | Updated: June 20, 2018 00:43 IST
The motorcyclist called his friends who beat up the two men, Qasim and Samayuddin

Lucknow/Hapur:   A man was lynched after an altercation in Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh, police said today.

The killing took place yesterday in Bacheda village in Pilkhuwa area when two men had a quarrel with a man on a motorcycle, an official said.

The motorcyclist called his friends who beat up the two men, Qasim and Samayuddin.

The police admitted them to hospital where Qasim succumbed to his  injuries, the official said. The other victim was stated to be out of danger.

Hapur Superintendent of Police Sankalp said there were rumours that the fight was over alleged cow slaughter but investigations showed they were not correct.

Pilkhuwa Deputy Superintendent of Police Pawan Kumar said the quarrel started after a collision involving the motorcycle.

DIG (Law and Order) Praveen Kumar said two men have been arrested and some others picked up for questioning.

