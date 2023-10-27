Man Kills Wife After Argument, Dies By Suicide Later In UP: Cops

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, said police. (Representational)

A 28-year-old man here on Friday strangled his wife to death after a dispute and then committed suicide by hanging, police said.

The incident happened in Kuli Talaiya village.

There were frequent disputes between the couple and the police had brokered a compromise between them on several occasions, Superintendent of Police of Chitrakoot Vrinda Shukla said.

According to the neighbours, on Friday Savita (25) demanded more money from her husband Birbal Nishad for keeping Karva Chauth fast. An argument broke out between them and, in a fit of rage, Nishad stranged her to death, the SP said.

After killing his wife, Nishad committed suicide by hanging, she said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, SP Shukla said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)