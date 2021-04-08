Man Kills Mother, Brother With Hammer, Injures 4 In Rajasthan: Police

The accused has been arrested and is being interrogated, the police said. (Representational)

A 25-year-old man allegedly killed his mother and younger brother at Bhinay town in Rajasthan's Ajmer district today, the police said.

He also injured four others, including his father and two brothers, with a hammer for reasons not known yet, police added.

"Accused Amarchad Jangid, who is preparing for competitive exams, hit his mother Kamla Devi (60) and younger brother Shivraj (22) in the early hours with a hammer when they were sleeping," the police said.

When his father, two brothers and a neighbour rushed to their rescue, he also hit them, leaving them injured.

The accused has been arrested and being interrogated.

"The reasons behind the murders are not clear yet," Circle Officer Kekdi Khinv Singh said.

The bodies were handed over to family members after post-mortem.