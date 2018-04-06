Man Kills Brother Over Property In Jharkhand Santosh Mahto attacked his brother with a sword following a heated argument over the ownership of rooms in their building.

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT The accused killed his brother and later attempted to end his own life by hanging himself Ranchi: A man killed his brother and injured a relative before attempting suicide in Jharkhand's Dhanbad city on Friday over a property dispute.



Santosh Mahto attacked his brother Premram with a sword following a heated argument over the ownership of rooms in their building.



When Premram's mother-in-law tried to intervene, Mahto thrashed her. He later attempted to end his own life by hanging himself.



Mahto was saved as the police reached on time and rescued him. All three were admitted to a hospital, where Premram succumbed to his injuries.



According to the police, Mahto has three brothers. He reportedly had given one room each to his brothers and locked the remaining rooms in the property. The brothers have quarrelled over the arrangement in the past.



On Friday morning, Premram and Santosh Mahto had heated argument over the possession of the rooms.



Mahto, who was already facing one murder charge and was out on bail, then attacked his younger bother with the sword.



