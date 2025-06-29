Honeymoon Murder Case: Couple's Jewellery Recovered From Madhya Pradesh

The jewellery that Indore couple Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam took to their honeymoon in Meghalaya has been recovered by the police from Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam.

A special investigation team (SIT) of the Meghalaya Police has been working on the case in Madhya Pradesh.

The SIT recovered the jewellery and other items including Sonam's laptop and pen drive from the house of the in-laws of an Indore-based property dealer, Silome James.

James had rented out a flat in Indore to one of the three men, Vishal Singh Chauhan, who allegedly helped Sonam in killing her husband. Chauhan moved into the flat after returning from Meghalaya following the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi.

James was arrested earlier over suspicion that he tried to tamper with evidence and hide incriminating material linked to the case. The owner of the flat, Lokendra Tomar, and the security guard, Balveer, have been arrested too for tampering with evidence.

The suspicion turned out to be true when the Meghalaya SIT reached his in-laws house in Ratlam and also found cash and incriminating documents there.

During interrogation, James told the SIT that he moved the items to the house in Ratlam of his in-laws.

The SIT officers said that Sonam, the key accused in the murder case, is believed to have stayed in the Indore flat rented out by James between May 26 and June 8, before she surrendered to the police.

Raja Raghuvanshi was killed by Sonam and the three men while the couple was in Meghalaya for their honeymoon.

They were presumed missing when their family members could not reach them.

What initially started as a probe to find the couple turned into a murder investigation when Raja's body was found in a gorge on June 2. His preliminary autopsy report revealed that he was attacked twice - once each on the back and front of his head.

On June 7, the 'missing' wife was found in an unconscious state at a 'dhaba' in Ghazipur. She was taken to Ghazipur Medical College for treatment, where she surrendered before the police. The remaining three killers were also subsequently arrested.