A man was rescued from a well in Telangana's Warangal by local residents on Saturday, two days after he accidentally fell into it.

Rajamogili accidentally fell into the well in Mucharla Nagaram area of Warangal while he was driving his two-wheeler. He remained in the well for two days as his cries for help went unnoticed by passersby.

Local residents used ropes to pull Rajamogili out of the well on Saturday.