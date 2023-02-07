Man Associated With Bajrang Dal Shot Dead In Rajasthan's Udaipur: Cops

The body was handed over to family members after the post-mortem, police said. (Representational)

A man associated with the Bajrang Dal was shot dead in Udaipur by two assailants, police said on Tuesday.

Raju Teli, 38, was shot outside his shop on Monday night. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead, they said.

Soon after the incident, his family and members of Hindu outfits gathered at the spot and demanded the immediate arrest of the accused.

"Raju Teli was shot dead in front of his shop on Monday night," Superintendent of Police, Udaipur, Vikas Sharma said.

The body was handed over to family members after the post-mortem on Tuesday.

Circle Office (West) Abhishek Shivhare said that no arrest has been made so far.

Udaipur Collector Tara Chand Meena said that instructions have been given to the police to speed up the investigation and arrest the culprits.

He said that the demands raised by the family of Teli regarding a government job to a family member and compensation will be forwarded to the state government.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)