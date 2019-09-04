Man Arrested For Sending Obscene Messages To College Student In Odisha

The incident took place in Odisha's Jajpur district. (Representational)

A 32-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly sending vulgar messages and pornographic content to a woman in Odisha's Jajpur district, the police said.

The accused was arrested after a complaint by the woman's mother.

The accused had been allegedly harassing the 18-year-old woman for by sending obscene messages, the police said.

"We conducted raids at various locations since Sunday night and arrested the accused," the police said.

The accused was taken to the local court and later remanded to judicial custody for 14 days after his bail plea was rejected, police said.

