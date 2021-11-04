Man Arrested For Raping 14-Year-Old Girl In UP: Police

The accused was indicted under sections of rape and POCSO Act. (Representational)

A man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 14-year-old girl in a village under Unj Police Station area, police said on Thursday.

The girl had gone missing on September 30, and police, having lodged an FIR on the basis of her family's complaint, had been conducting raids to trace the girl, Unj Police Station SHO Puja Kaur said.

The police finally recovered the girl four days ago with the use of surveillance, following which she was sent for medical examination, the SHO said.

In her statement before the magistrate, the teenager accused a man belonging to Prayagraj district of kidnapping and raping her.

The man, whose identity was yet to be revealed, was arrested on Thursday from Wahidanagar area at Prayagraj-Bhadohi border, Kaur said.

He was indicted under sections of rape and POCSO Act, on the basis of the girl's testimony, she added.