Man Arrested For Divorcing Wife Through Triple Talaq In Maharashtra: Police

The man's sister has been charged for her alleged involvement in wife's torture: Cops (Representational)

A 27-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly torturing his wife and also giving instant triple talaq to her, a practice now banned under law, the police said.

The man is a resident of Samrubaugh in Bhiwandi town of Thane district. His sister has been charged for her alleged involvement in his wife's torture, they said.

Senior police official Bhiwandi Rajkumar Shinde said an offence under charges of husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty and voluntarily causing hurt was registered at the Shanti Nagar police against both siblings.

The man was separately charged under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, and arrested, he said.

The police action came on a complaint filed by the 21-year-old victim, who alleged she was subjectd to torture and abuse by her husband and his sister over domestic issues, the police said.

The complaint said the man, who doubted the character of the victim, called his wife on the night of July 24, 2020, on cellphone and pronounced talaq three times upon her, the police said.