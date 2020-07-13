Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping Minor Daughter In Andhra Pradesh: Police

"We have registered FIR, arrested the accused and sent him to remand," the police said.

Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping Minor Daughter In Andhra Pradesh: Police

Further investigation is going on, the policeman said. (Representational)

Vizianagaram:

Andhra Pradesh Police have arrested a man for allegedly raping his own minor daughter. 

The incident took place in Seethanagaram Mandal of the district.

"A girl in Nidagallu village told a relative that her father has been raping her. The family suggested the girl inform the village volunteer and she did so. With the help of a volunteer, the girl complained to the police," policeman Prasad said.

"We have registered FIR, arrested the accused and sent him to remand," he added.

Further investigation is going on, the policeman said.

Comments
man arrested for raping daughterAndhra Pradesh Police

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter