Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping Girl In Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad

The man allegedly took the girl to an isolated place and raped her. (Representational)

A 40-year-old man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad for allegedly raping a girl, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place when the accused had visited the girl's village to attend a wedding. The man allegedly took the girl to an isolated place and raped her.

Senior cop Rajesh Kumar told news agency ANI that a complaint was registered in the matter on the basis of the statement by the girl's family.

"Medical examination of the girl is being done and the accused has been arrested," Mr Kumar said.

Police filed the case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

