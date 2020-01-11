Man Arrested For Allegedly Killing Wife Over Affair In UP: Police

A case was registered on the basis of the report filed by the family of the woman. (Representational)

A man allegedly killed his 30-year-old wife by slitting her throat when he suspected that she was having an extra-marital affair in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, the police said today.

The accused, identified as Baidnath, killed his wife allegedly after finding her in a compromising position with another man in Akbarpur village on Thursday, Circle Officer Akhand Pratap Singh said.

He slit her throat with a sickle, the official said, adding that a police team, which rushed to the village after being informed by the villagers about the incident, arrested the accused with the murder weapon.

A case has been registered on the basis of the report filed by the family of the woman and a probe initiated. The body has been sent for post-mortem, the police said.