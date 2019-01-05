Man Allegedly Kills Mother With Axe, Book On Black Magic Found At Home

Police said the exact of the death would be found once the accused is arrested. (FILE PHOTO)

A man allegedly killed his mother with an axe in Chhattisgarh's Korba district in what police believe is a suspected case of black magic after a book on the same was recovered from the house.

The incident took place on December 31 in Ramakachhar village. Police found a book on black magic and an axe in the house that was stained with blood.

Police said Dilip Yadav, 25, attacked his mother with an axe that killed her instantly. He then reportedly drank her blood and cut her body.

The man reportedly performed rituals and used some of his mother's body parts as offering at a religious spot in the house. He then burnt the body in an earthen pot, police said.

Police said the exact of the death would be found once Dilip Yadav is arrested.