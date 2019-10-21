Man Allegedly Attempts To Kill Wife By Throwing Her In Canal In Haryana

The woman was hit on the head with a baton by husband, police say (Representational)

A man is facing charges of attempting to kill his wife by throwing her in a canal after knocking her unconscious, the police said on Sunday.

The 30-year-old mother of two was found floating in the Narwana branch of the Bhakra canal by locals near Kirmich village, Satvir Singh, police official in Kurukshetra area said.

The villagers rescued her and reported the matter to the police. She was rushed to the district Lok Nayak Jaiparkash hospital where she is undergoing treatment, the official said.

In her statement to the police, the woman, a resident of Bagthala village, claimed that her husband hit her on the head with a baton following an altercation and she fell unconscious. Upon gaining consciousness, she found herself in Kirmich village, the SHO said.

"A case of an attempt to murder has been registered and the matter is being investigated," he said.

