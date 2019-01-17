Man, 70, Gets Life In Jail For Repeatedly Raping Teen Granddaughter

The court sentenced the man to life term till natural death. (Representational)

A Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court on Wednesday sentenced an elderly man to life imprisonment for repeatedly raping his 14-year-old granddaughter.

The special judge of the POCSO Court 2 in Kota, Girish Agarwal, convicted the 70-year-old man and imposed a fine of Rs 70,000 on him, Special Public Prosecutor Kamalkant Sharma said.

The court sentenced the man to life term till natural death.

He used to pay for the expenses of the victim's family as the father had abandoned them, the special public prosecutor said.

He had been sexually abusing his granddaughter since childhood but she finally mustered the courage to lodge a complaint against him when she was 14, he said.

The case was lodged in October 2015 on directions of the court. After initial investigation, the grandfather was arrested, Mr Sharma said.