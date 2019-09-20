40-Year-Old Man Allegedly Killed By Tiger In Madhya Pradesh

Pug marks of a tiger were found near the body, official said. (File)

The half-eaten body of a 40-year-old man, suspected to be killed by a tiger, has been recovered at a village in Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh.

The dead man was identified as Kunwar Singh.

"The body was recovered about 150 metres from his home in Samnapur village today morning," said Manoj Kumar Bhadoriya, forest sub divisional officer, Budhni.

Pug marks of a tiger were found near the body, he added.

Kunwar Singh had left home to buy beedis on Wednesday night, but did not return.

When his family started looking for him, they found the half-eaten body.

The district houses Ratapani wildlife sanctuary. According to forest officials, around a dozen tigers have been spotted in the area.

