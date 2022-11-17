Maharashtra Woman Arrested For Husband's Murder, Call Recording Nailed Her

Ranjana Ramteke killed her husband, a retired government officer, on August 6, the police said.

A woman was arrested for murder three months after her husband's death in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, around 900 kms from Mumbai. The woman's role was exposed by her daughter after she found an audio recording in which the woman confesses to her role in the death, which was, till then, seen as due to a heart attack.

Ranjana Ramteke killed her husband, a retired government officer, during the sleep on August 6, the police said.

Shortly after the murder, the woman called her lover and casually confessed to her role in the crime, the police said, citing the audio recording of the phone conversation.

"I suffocated him with a pillow. Will call relatives in the morning and inform them about his death. Will say that he suffered a heart attack," the police said quoting the woman as saying during the call.

The next day, the woman called the relatives and informed them about the news. None of them suspected her role and the man was cremated the following day, the police added.

Everything went as per plan for Ranjana Ramteke for three months till her daughter, Shweta, came to visit her.

Shweta found the audio recording when she borrowed her phone to make a few calls. She then reported the matter to the police.

"Shweta came to the police station with the audio recording. The audio recording is between Ranjana and her lover Mukesh Trivedi. In the phone conversation, she talks about how she killed her husband with a pillow and made him lie like that. She also is heard saying that she will call everyone in the morning and tell that he suffered a heart attack," a senor cop inspecting the case told the media.

After listening to the audio, the police called both Ranjana and Mukesh and confronted them with the call recording. The teo later confessed to the crime.