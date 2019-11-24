'Fell Sick' After Seeing Political Drama, Says Maharashtra Professor

In a stunning twist, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra chief minister.

Fast-paced political developments in Maharashtra on Saturday apparently proved too much for a professor who claimed that he fell sick and went into a "shock".

Zaheer Syed, who teaches English at a college in Gadchandur, 43 km away from Chandrapur city, said, "I fell sick and went into shock in the morning after watching the political drama in the state".

He said he had applied for leave, which was rejected by the college principal.

The purported leave application of the professor went viral on social media.

The political shocker came a day after the NCP, the Shiv Sena and the Congress almost finalised an arrangement to form a coalition in the state,.

