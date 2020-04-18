Woman Dies After Teenage Son Allegedly Sets Her On Fire In Maharashtra

The incident occurred on Wednesday at Ter town in Osmanabad district, police said.

The 17-year-old accused was arrested and sent to a juvenile home in Osmanabad. (Representational)

Aurangabad:

A 49-year-old woman died after her teenage son allegedly set her on fire in Omsanabad district of Maharashtra over her refusal to give money to him, police said on Friday.

The 17-year-old accused was arrested and sent to a juvenile home in Osmanabad, police said.

"The boy had demanded money from his mother. However, she refused do so. On Wednesday, when she was in the courtyard of their house, the boy set her on fire," police sub-inspector Mohan Jadhav said.

"After hearing the woman's screams, their neighbours rescued her. She was rushed to a private hospital in Osmanabad, where she died on Thursday," he said.

The boy's father later lodged a complaint and an offence was registered against the boy under relevant section of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Dhoki Police station.

"The accused was presented in a court, which sent him to a juvenile home," Mr Jadhav said. 

