Maharashtra Man Throws Chemical On Woman Over Rape Complaint: Cops

The incident took place on Saturday night, when the accused spotted the victim in the locality and threw an inflammable liquid either petrol or diesel on her.

Maharashtra Man Throws Chemical On Woman Over Rape Complaint: Cops

Accused was arrested from Ahmedabad for throwing inflammable substance on victim (Representational)

Thane:

A woman suffered an injury to her eyes after a man allegedly threw an inflammable substance on her after she refused to withdraw a rape complaint against him at Mira Road in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

The police on Monday arrested the accused from Ahmedabad for allegedly throwing an inflammable substance on the married victim, who is in her mid 20s, senior inspector Sanjay Hajare of the Mira Road police station said.

The incident took place on Saturday night, when the accused spotted the victim in the locality and threw an inflammable liquid either petrol or diesel on her, he said.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was treated for an injury to her eyes, he added.

Earlier, the victim had lodged a complaint of rape against the accused at Mira Road police station, the official said.

When the victim refused to withdraw the complaint against him, the accused attacked her, he added.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Comments
crime against womaninflammable substance thrown on womanrape

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Follow NDTV for live coverage of Delhi Elections 2020 and Union Budget 2020

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News