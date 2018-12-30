Maharashtra Man Dies After Genitals Cut Off For Allegedly Stalking Woman

The man's genitals were allegedly cut of by the woman he was stalking. (Representational)

A 27-year-old man from Maharashtra's Thane, whose private parts were allegedly chopped off by three people including a woman he had allegedly been stalking, has died in a Mumbai hospital, police said on Sunday.

An official said that Tushar Pujare, a home loan adviser, was allegedly stalking a 42-year-old woman. He had gone to the woman's house her home and told her husband about his infatuation.

In his police complaint, the man's brother said that 15 days before the incident, the woman had warned him of dire consequences if he did not stop stalking her.

On December 25, somebody called a man asking for help and he left for a place called Manpada "Pujare was assaulted there and the woman chopped off his private parts with a knife. The woman rushed Pujare to a nearby hospital and then left from there," the official said.

Police began probe after being alerted by hospital authorities and zeroed in on the three suspects including the woman on December 26, he said.

"On Friday, at around 11pm, he died in JJ Hospital in Mumbai's Byculla. We have added

the charge of murder against the three accused," a senior Manpada police official said on Sunday. The official refused to identify the woman but gave the names of the other two accused.