Maharashtra Jewellery Shop Looted. Robbers Seen In COVID-19 Protection Gear

Robbers wore masks, plastic jackets, hand-gloves during jewellery theft (Representational Image)

Burglars wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) kits broke into a jewellery shop in Maharashtra's Satara district and walked away with 780 grams of gold, police said today.

The police, which accessed the CCTV footage from the jewellery shop for its investigation, said that it shows the burglars taking hold of some gold jewellery from the showcases and cupboards, police said.

The footage of the 2-day-old incident during the COVID-19 lockdown shows the burglars wearing caps, masks, plastic jackets and hand-gloves taking the jewellery from the display cases.

A case has been registered at the local police station after a complaint by the jewellery shop owner, who said the burglars took away 78 'tola' (one tola is 10 gm) gold, police said.

The shop owner said the burglars broke in through the shop wall, police said.



