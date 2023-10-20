Thieves Sneak Into Mobile Showroom In PPE Kits In UP, Steal 100 Phones

"As per the initial report, around 100 mobile phones were robbed." (Representational)

A group of thieves, wearing PPE kits, sneaked into a mobile showroom in Meerut's Ganga Nagar area and allegedly fled with items worth 60 lakhs, police said.

The burglars made their way into the shop through a vacant plot adjacent to the showroom on Wednesday night.

According to police, the incident came to light when the owner of the mobile showroom on Thursday morning opened his shop.

On realising that several items were missing from the showroom, the owner quickly informed the local police.

After police reached the scene, it was found that the thieves stole around 100 mobile phones.

Meerut Additional Superintendent of Police Kamlesh Bahadur said, "There has been a robbery in the Ganga Nagar police station area. As per the initial report, around 100 mobile phones were robbed. One of the thieves, who is masked, is captured on CCTV. The investigation is underway..."

Further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)