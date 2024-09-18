Video: Man Walks Inside Shiva Temple In UP, Prays Before Stealing Brass Pot

It is unclear whether a police case has been filed or not.

He came riding pillion on a scooty and opened the channel gates of a Shiva temple in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur at 7:49 am. He walks in with a bag and folds his hands to pray, removing the lid of a brass pot above the shivaling and pouring water on it.

The man is a thief who entered the temple to steal the pot and he's pouring water on the shivaling to empty the pot and take it away. It was captured on CCTV inside the temple, which is under the jurisdiction of Nawabganj police station in Kanpur and the incident took place on September 15.

In the two-minute-25-second-long video, the man looks around to see if no one is watching him, the scooty on which he came left and peeps outside the channel gate before trying to steal the metal bell in the temple. He pulls out a plier to cut the chain through which it hangs through the ceiling but fails. He then decides to steal the pot.

He pours all the water on the shivaling, takes it out of the holder, puts the pot in his bag, and nonchalantly walks away and closes the channel gate.

- Inputs from Arun Aggarwal