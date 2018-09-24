Cop Fires At Criminal For Attacking Another Man In Maharashtra

The police team was on Ganesh immersion patrol duty when the incident happened. (Representational)

A Crime Branch sub-inspector shot at an alleged history-sheeter, who along with three others, was attacking a man in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district, police said today.

A patrolling team led by sub-inspector Santosh Manwar on Sunday spotted four persons, led by Devidas Chavan, assaulting Deepak Bhayya Yadav with sharp weapons in front of a hotel in Lohara area here, SP Rajkumar said.

"The police team was on Ganesh immersion patrol duty on Sunday. When Mr Manwar intervened to stop the assault and save Mr Yadav, he in turn was attacked by the four persons. Mr Manwar fired in self defence from his service weapon injuring Mr Chavan in the chest," Mr Rajkumar said.

Mr Chavan was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) here and doctors there have termed his condition stable, the officer added.

Mr Manwar sustained knife injuries to his upper arm and was discharged from hospital on late Sunday evening, police said.

Police officials said that Mr Chavan and Mr Yadav are business partners and the incident was a fallout of an old issue between them.

They added that Mr Chavan and Mr Yadav have cases registered against their names in various police stations in the district.

Police identified the other three who attacked Mr Yadav as Akash Neware, Rameshwar Ramesh Rathod and Rameshwar Panjab Rathod.

The Awadhootwadi police registered a case charging Mr Chavan and his three associates with attempt to murder and assaulting a government servant on duty apart from other offences under the Arms Act, an official said.

All four have been arrested and further probe into the case was underway, he added.