Civic Official, 2 Clerks In Maharashtra Caught Taking Rs 8 Lakh Bribe AMC Sanjay Gharat and two clerks- Lalit Amre and Bhushan Patil - were caught taking bribe at the former's office in Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation by the detectives of Thane unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, they said.

Share EMAIL PRINT The complainant approached the ACB and reported the matter. (Representational) Thane: An Additional Municipal Commissioner (AMC) of Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) and two clerks were today arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 8 lakh, officials said today.



AMC Sanjay Gharat and two clerks- Lalit Amre and Bhushan Patil- were caught taking bribe at the former's office in KDMC by the sleuths of Thane unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, they said.



"The trio was caught this afternoon in Gharat's office while accepting Rs 8 lakh bribe from the complainant in the case," Superintendent of Police, ACB Thane unit, Sangramsinh Nishandar, said.



"They had demanded Rs 42 lakh from the complainant for not taking action against his seven-storey unauthorised building. After the negotiations, they had settled at Rs 35 lakh," the officer said.



The complainant approached the ACB and reported the matter. Based on his complaint, a trap was laid in Mr Gharat's office and the three men was caught accepting the first installment of the bribe, Nishandar said.



The accused have been charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, the police official said.



An Additional Municipal Commissioner (AMC) of Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) and two clerks were today arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 8 lakh, officials said today.AMC Sanjay Gharat and two clerks- Lalit Amre and Bhushan Patil- were caught taking bribe at the former's office in KDMC by the sleuths of Thane unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, they said."The trio was caught this afternoon in Gharat's office while accepting Rs 8 lakh bribe from the complainant in the case," Superintendent of Police, ACB Thane unit, Sangramsinh Nishandar, said."They had demanded Rs 42 lakh from the complainant for not taking action against his seven-storey unauthorised building. After the negotiations, they had settled at Rs 35 lakh," the officer said. The complainant approached the ACB and reported the matter. Based on his complaint, a trap was laid in Mr Gharat's office and the three men was caught accepting the first installment of the bribe, Nishandar said.The accused have been charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, the police official said. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter