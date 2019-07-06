Bibliophiles' Paradise: Inside 'Books Village' Of Bhilar In Maharashtra

The books have been categorised and scattered across 30 houses in the village.

A village in Maharashtra has a library in every home. For this reason, Bhilar village in Satara has earned the name of "Books Village".

"This concept was brought to India by Vinod Tawde. He had visited a village in London where he saw a lot of books on display in houses. He then chose this village for the project and built a library with the help of the locals," said bookkeeper Tejaswi Jatin of Bhilar.

The books have been categorised and scattered across 30 houses in the village. The visitors can freely move and read books wherever they want.

"Most of the books here are Baal Sahitya in Marathi because most of the people who come here are students. We are also adding more books," Mr Jatin said.

People from across the state visit the village and spend hours reading these books.

"These days, people spend most of their time on their mobile phones playing games or on social media. I urge people from across the country to come here and spend time reading books," said Santosh Ganpat Sawant, a frequent visitor to the Book Village.

The word is out and more and more people are coming to the village to spend their time reading these books.

"I had heard that there is a village maintaining a library in several houses. I was curious. So I came here to see for myself. The people have maintained a peaceful environment and facility for the book lovers," said Sumit Chandrakant Kumar, a visitor from a nearby village.

