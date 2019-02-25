21-Year-Old Woman Kidnapped By Man Posing As Cop, Raped For 13 Days: Police

Police said no arrests had been made so far and further probe was underway.(FILE PHOTO)

Five persons have been charged in Maharashtra's Palghar district for kidnapping a newly-married woman, holding her captive for almost two weeks and repeatedly raping her, police said on Monday.

An accused posed as a cop and told the 21-year-old woman to accompany him to the police station where he said her husband was arrested.

The woman was first taken in an accused's autorickshaw to Mumbai's Malad where she was held captive for eight days. She was then taken to Mira Road where she was locked up in an under-construction building till February 18, a police official said.

"She was raped by two of the accused at both places. Three others, including a woman, abetted the crime. The woman was released from captivity on February 18," he said.

The woman filed a complaint on February 23 and the five were charged on Sunday under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for rape and criminal intimidation, the official said.

He said no arrests had been made so far and further probe was underway.