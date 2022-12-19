1 Dead, 10 Injured As Bus Returning From Wedding Party Hits Truck In Maharashtra

The bus was carrying 35 passengers, Raigad Police said.

One person was killed and 10 people sustained injuries in a collision between a private bus and a container vehicle in Mumbai's Raigad, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place in Raigad area, adjacent to Mumbai, under the limits of the Khopoli Police Station.

The bus was returning from a wedding ceremony and was carrying 35 passengers, Raigad Police said.

"The container hit a private Volvo bus returning from a wedding ceremony in Sindhudurg. The bus driver died in the collision. There were 35 passengers in the bus, out of which 10 people were injured," a police official said.

Police said the injured have been admitted to the nearest hospital.

More details awaited.