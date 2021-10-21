Man Arrested For Allegedly Killing Father Over Property Dispute In Maharashtra

The police has registered a case against the accused. (Representational image)

Police have arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly killing his father over a property dispute in Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, Ravi Mangal Shelke, allegedly stabbed to death his father, Mangal Hari Shelke (50), on October 12 in Navle village of Thane and then absconded, Murbad police station's senior inspector Prasad Pandhare said.

The Murbad police had then registered a case against the accused and launched a search for him.

They finally arrested him from Murbad taluka on Wednesday, the official said.

The accused is the son of the victim from his first wife and was not happy with his father marrying the second time.

They were having frequent quarrels since the last five years over a property issue and the victim had evicted the accused from his house following the dispute, the official said.