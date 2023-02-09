Maharashtra Congress Leader Claims 'Threat To Her Life'

Maharashtra Congress MLC Pradnya Rajeev Satav has claimed she was attacked by an unknown person in her native Hingoli district and that there was a threat to her life.
Ms Satav in a tweet on Wednesday said, "Today I was brutally attacked at Kasbe Dhawanda, village Kalamnuri. An unknown person attacked me from behind. It was a serious attempt to injure me and there is a threat to my life." “An attack on lady MLC is an attack on Democracy. Fight from front don't be a coward,” said the legislator, who is the wife of late Congress leader Rajeev Satav.
Local police officials could not be contacted for further details.