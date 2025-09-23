After Objectionable Post On PM, BJP Workers Force Congress Leader Into A Saree

A Congress leader from Maharashtra's Ulhasnagar, who had posted a morphed photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media, was forced into a saree by the local BJP workers. The leader has said he would take action against the BJP leaders involved.

Congress leader Prakash "Mama" Pagare, who is 73 years old, had posted the morphed image recently, angering BJP workers, and led to a row.

This morning, local BJP leaders, along with the BJP's Kalyan unit president Nandu Parab, went to confront Mr Pagare in a public area. They forcibly draped a new red saree around him and took a video.

In the video, which was later posted on social media, Mr Pagare is seen shouting "What are you doing?" as the BJP workers draped the saree.

Before leaving, they warned him against such posts. The BJP leaders have also warned that those engaging in such behavior will meet the same fate.

"I had forwarded an existing post on Facebook," Mr Pagare later told the media.

"Later, I received a call from BJP leader Sandeep Mali while I was in the hospital. As I was coming out of the hospital, Sandeep Mali, along with a group of people, grabbed me and started asking me about a post I had forwarded on Facebook and threatened me," Mr Pagare said.

"I told them what they were doing was wrong. A case should be filed against them (BJP workers). I will take legal action against them, invoking the Atrocities Act," he added.

"The way Congress leader Prakash Pagare insulted PM Modi, it will not be tolerated. If such a thing is repeated, our workers will take action similar to the way it was done today," said local BJP leader Narendra Sharma.