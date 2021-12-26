Burglars Trigger Blast To Break Open ATM Near Pune, Flee With Rs 17 Lakh Cash: Cops

Police have found the CCTV footage, but unable to identify the thieves. (Representational)

Burglars broke open an automated teller machine (ATM) of a bank using explosives before decamping with cash worth around Rs 17 lakh near Pune city early on Sunday, police said.

"Some people triggered a blast in the ATM of a private bank with the help of gelatin sticks and stole around Rs 16 lakh to Rs 17 lakh cash near Alandi town located close to Pune city," said DCP Manchak Ippar of Pimpri Chinchwad police.

On being alerted, a technical team, including the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) reached the spot and launched a probe, he said.

"We have found the CCTV footage, but we are not able to identify the thieves. We are investigating the matter," a police official added.

This is the second incident that has occurred in Pune rural area so far this year, wherein money was stolen from an ATM after breaking it open with explosives. In July, thieves had stolen Rs 28 lakh from an ATM from Chakan MIDC area in a similar way.