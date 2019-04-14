Madhya Pradesh Woman Shamed, Forced To Walk With Husband On Shoulders

The incident was reported in Jhabhua district.

A married woman in tribal-dominated Devigarh village of Madhya Pradesh's Jhabhua district was beaten up and shamed because she ran off from her home, about 35 km away from district headquarters, with a man she loved, said police. The 27-year-old woman was also forced to carry her husband on shoulders as a punishment.

In a video that went viral on Saturday, the woman, carrying her husband on shoulders, struggles to walk as a group of men around her hoot and try to shame her. An old man walking in front of her can be seen dancing in the video shared by news agency ANI; another young man shoots her on mobile phone. She can barely carry her husband's weight but she is forced to continue to walk.

The woman ran off with a man she loved to Gujarat a few days back, said police. Her husband and in-laws found her two days back and she was brought to Devigarh yesterday.

The villagers, in order to punish her, told her to walk carrying her husband on shoulders; people around filmed her and circulated the video on Whatsapp.

A case has been registered against about a dozen people and two people have been arrested in the case, said police.

Reacting to the incident in the village, about 340 km away from Bhopal, Vineet Jain, Superintendent of Police, Jhabua said: "A woman was tortured and humiliated in public. This is really inhuman. I have told the police station in-charge to go there with additional force and have told them that whosoever was present there at the time of the incident should be called to the police station."

(With inputs from ANI)

