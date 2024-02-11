'Got Your Love, Son': PM Tells Child Waving At Him At Rally

"Please lower your hand, otherwise it will start to pain," PM Modi appealed to the child

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing a huge rally in Madhya Pradesh today. During his speech, he noticed a child who was waving at him and the Prime Minister's reaction to the gesture is going viral now.

"I got your love, son. Please lower your hand, otherwise it will start to pain," PM Modi appealed to the child, who was held up by a man, apparently his father, as the crowd cheered.

While acknowledging the child's gesture PM Modi, repeatedly told him that his hand will start paining if he continues to wave at him.

PM Modi was addressing the Jan Jatiya Mahasabha in Jhabua district after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of Rs 7,550 crore development projects in Madhya Pradesh.

