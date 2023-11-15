People Very Angry With 'Dynastic, Negative' Politics Of Congress: PM Modi

Congress has no vision or roadmap for the state's development, PM Modi said (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appealed to voters in Madhya Pradesh to elect the BJP to power for a developed state and country, asserting that people are very angry with the "dynastic and negative" politics of the Congress.

In his posts on X, PM Modi also assured voters in Chhattisgarh that the BJP is committed to fulfil all its pledges.

"The Congress is set for a rout in the elections. People believe in the good governance of the BJP and not the hollow promises of the Congress. I want to assure the people of Chhattisgarh that the coming BJP government in the state will be a dispensation of their aspirations and the state's prosperity," he said.

People have this unbreakable faith that only the BJP can make a developed state belonging to the 21st century, he said in the message to Madhya Pradesh voters.

The people of Madhya Pradesh have seen the benefits of a double-engine government and appreciate its requirement, PM Modi said, adding that he witnessed in his public meetings their deep anger with the dynastic politics of negativity of the Congress.

The Congress has no vision or roadmap for the state's development, he said.

PM Modi's message came on the last day of campaign for the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, and the second and final phase of the Chhattisgarh elections.

Most observers have been of the view that the Congress and the BJP are locked in a keen battle in the two states, with both parties claiming the pole position. The Congress is in power in Chhattisgarh and the BJP in Madhya Pradesh.

The prime minister cited his observations and experience during his barnstorming campaign across the two states to exude confidence about people's support for the BJP and the rejection of the Congress.

Women voters in Madhya Pradesh have made it their priority to return the BJP to power in the same way the party has their empowerment as its goal, he said, adding that they are also taking a lead in developing Chhattisgarh.

The new generation are aligning their next 25 years with the country's 25 years and have been coming forward to make India a developed country, he said, in a reference to his goal for the country by 2047.

PM Modi cited his experience during the campaign in Chhattisgarh as wonderful and unprecedented.

The people of the state are full of new expectations and energy to make it better and know that only the BJP can pull Chhattisgarh out of corruption and misgovernance, he said.

The way OBC, SC and ST youths are joining the BJP's development model is very encouraging, he said. "This strength of Chhattisgarh's youth will write a new chapter of change." The BJP's campaign in the current round of assembly polls, including in Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram, has revolved around Modi, with the party not declaring its chief ministerial candidate in any of the state.

In his intensive campaign, the prime minister has often emphasised on "Modi ki guarantee" to convince people the BJP will fulfil all its promises.

Reacting to Modi's post on the Madhya Pradesh polls, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said under the prime minister's guidance the state has touched new heights. The next five years are about making it a self-reliant and a golden state which can be achieved only in a BJP government, he added.

He also appealed to people to make the party victorious for the state's development and welfare.

