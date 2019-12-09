Madhya Pradesh Man Caught With Lover At Her In-Law's Home, Beaten Up

More arrests are likely in the case, police said (Representational)

A 28-year-old man and a married woman with whom he was having an affair were beaten up by residents of Silouli village in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on December 4 when the man came to meet the woman, a mother of two children, at her in-laws' house in the village, some 40 km from Bhind, said district superintendent of police Rudolf Alvares.

The woman's husband works in Jaipur.

He said while some villagers tied the man to a tree and assaulted him, others beat up the woman and pulled her hair. The video of the incident has gone viral.

Police arrested three persons for the attack and booked them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful confinement and for criminal intimidation, the senior police official said, adding that more arrests are likely.