Madhya Pradesh Girl Critical After Man Stabs Her For Rejecting Marriage Proposal

The incident was reported from Bangarda village in Khandwa

A girl in a Madhya Pradesh village was critically injured after being stabbed by a man for allegedly turning down his marriage proposal, officials said today.

The incident was reported from Bangarda village in Madhya Pradsh's Khandwa district on Monday.

The accused, Babloo, stabbed the 20-year-old girl multiple times at her home in Bangarda after she refused to marry him. The girl was then taken to the hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

"Despite a surgery by doctors, the girl continues to be critical," said Vivek Singh, Superintendent of Police.

Her sister said Babloo was forcing the girl to marry him and he attacked her after she turned down his proposal.

"Both me and my younger sister were alone at the house as our parents had gone to aunt's village. We were filling water in buckets. Just when I went inside the room, the watchman Babloo came to our house and attacked my sister," she said.

A case of attempted murder has been registered against the accused who works as a watchman in a neighbouring village. Babloo is on the run and a search is on to trace him, officials said.

The incident comes a week after a school girl was set on fire by her alleged stalker for turning down his proposal in Jharkhand's Dumka.

On August 23, the accused, identified as Shahrukh, allegedly poured petrol on the 16-year-old girl from outside the window of her room when she was sleeping and set her on fire, the police said.

The girl, Ankita, died on Sunday at the hospital during treatment.