5 Including Three Children Drown In Madhya Pradesh

Five persons, including three children, drowned to death in Pacheti dam in Agar Malwa district on Wednesday, police said.

A compensation of Rs 4 lakh has been announced for the family of the dead.

A rescue team fished out bodies of all five victims identified as Ramkanya, Sunita, Jaya, Alka and Abhishek.

In a condolence message, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan wrote on Twitter: "Five people died by drowning in Pacheti dam in Agar Malwa district, Madhya Pradesh. An compensation of Rs 4 lakhs and Rs 5,000 for performing their last rites will be given to their families."

According to the District Collector, Awadhesh Sharma, the incident was reported around 11 am in the morning. Two women and three children have lost their lives. "The State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) teams carried out rescue operations," he said.