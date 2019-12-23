3 Dead, 13 Injured In Madhya Pradesh Accident As Van Turns Upside Down

The van was on its way to Ghatti village, police said. (Representational Image)

Three persons were killed and 13 were injured in the early hours of Monday when their pick-up van overturned between Piprad and Temla village in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, police said.

Some of the injured are in serious condition and have been shifted to Khargone district hospital while a few are being treated at Bhikangaon community health centre, police station in charge Santosh Sisodia said.

"Three persons, identified as Gulsingh Barela (50), Kailash Barela (4) and Mangilal Bheel (36), succumbed to injuries in Bhikangaon CHC," said Mr Sisodia.

The van was on its way to Ghatti village after a marriage function in Kherda, he said.

An electric pole was damaged in the mishap, he said.