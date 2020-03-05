UP Cops Take Seized Car For Joyride; Owner Tracks Car, Locks Them Inside For 3 Hours

The vehicle owner has lodged a complaint with the Lucknow police. (Representational)

An SHO was sent to the police lines after he and his two colleagues went on a long joyride in a seized car, ending up trapped in it for over three hours when the owner locked it using the GPS.

The car, which was seized on Tuesday night following a squabble between two parties, was located by its owner 140 km away from Lucknow in Lakhimpur Khiri district on Wednesday.

According to police, the policemen had gone to Lakhimpur Khiri in connection with a case in the 2018-model SUV.

ACP Santosh Kumar Singh said Gomtinagar SHO Pramendra Kumar Singh was accompanied by two constables.

"Efforts are being made to ensure that such acts by policemen do not take place in future," he said, adding that the SHO has been sent to the police lines.

When asked what action has been taken against the constables who accompanied the SHO, the ACP said they accompanied the officer on his orders.

Admitting that it appears to a first-of-its-kind case, the ACP said strict directives have been issued to ensure that such incidents do not take place in the future.

The vehicle owner has lodged a complaint with the Lucknow police, alleging misuse of the car, police said.