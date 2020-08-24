Lightning Kills Three In UP, Yogi Adityanath Announces Rs 4 Lakh Compensation

Three more were injured due to lightning and are undergoing treatment: Officials (Representational)

Three persons died and as many others were injured after being struck by lightning in Uttar Pradesh's Salon area of the district on Sunday, officials said.

Some people in Gothia Tiwaripur village were grazing animals when lightning accompanied by rain occurred in the evening, sub-divisional magistrate of Salon, Ashish Singh said.

Anjali (17), who had taken shelter under a tree, was electrocuted.

Deepanshi (12) and Kamla (55) got injured and were sent to the district hospital, where they died, Mr Singh said.

Three other persons were also injured in the lightning strike and are undergoing treatment, the officials said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the district administration to provide Rs 4 lakh to families of each of those dead.