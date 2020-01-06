Leopard Kills 11-Year-Old In UP Village, Beaten To Death

The leopard was beaten to death with lathis. (Representational)

Villagers in Uttar Pradesh beat a tiger to death after it killed an 11-year-old boy, the police said.

The incident took place in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor. The authorities believe that there is a another leopard in the area that killed five other people.

The boy was out with his friends when the leopard pounced on him and dragged him to a nearby field. Hearing the other children shout, villagers rushed to the spot and surrounded the field. The leopard was caught and beaten to death with lathis," an official said.

Forest Officer Manoj Shukla said the boy's family will be given Rs 5 lakh compensation while action will be taken against the villagers who killed the animal.