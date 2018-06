Kullu Administration Launches Sealing Drive Against Unauthorised Hotels

As many as 37 hotels have been found violating several building and environmental norms.

The administration in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district today launched a drive to seal unauthorised hotels in the Parvati valley.



Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Kullu,Mr Amit Guleria told PTI that the operation to seal unauthorised hotels is underway in the Parvati valley today.



As many as 37 hotels have been found violating several building and environmental norms, he said.



But the exact number of hotels sealed will only be known after the completion of the drive today evening as some of the hotel owners have reportedly razed their illegal portions to avoid sealing, Mr. Guleria added.



The SDM said the sealing drive is being carried out in a phased manner, adding that after the Parvati valley, it will be carried out in other areas too.







Tight security was seen at the spot to prevent a repeat of last month's killing of a supervising officer and a Public Works Department (PWD) employee in Kasauli.Assistant Town Planner Mr. Shail Bala Sharma and PWD worker Mr. Gulab Singh were shot dead by an angry hotelier on May 1 during a demolition drive against unauthorised hotels in Kasuali. Action against unauthorised tourism units, including hotels, guest houses, homestays or bed and breakfasts, in the state has been initiated on the directions of the Himachal Pradesh High Court and the National Green Tribunal.