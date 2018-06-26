Kullu Administration Launches Sealing Drive Against Unauthorised Hotels

As many as 37 hotels have been found violating several building and environmental norms.

The administration in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district today launched a drive to seal unauthorised hotels in the Parvati valley.



Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Kullu,Mr Amit Guleria told PTI that the operation to seal unauthorised hotels is underway in the Parvati valley today.



As many as 37 hotels have been found violating several building and environmental norms, he said.



But the exact number of hotels sealed will only be known after the completion of the drive today evening as some of the hotel owners have reportedly razed their illegal portions to avoid sealing, Mr. Guleria added.



The SDM said the sealing drive is being carried out in a phased manner, adding that after the Parvati valley, it will be carried out in other areas too.





