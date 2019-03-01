10 Injured After Two Buses Collide In Himachal Pradesh

The Himachal Road Transport Corporation bus was on its way to Rohru from Shimla, whereas the private bus was going to Shimla from Theog, he added.

Cities | | Updated: March 01, 2019 20:48 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
10 Injured After Two Buses Collide In Himachal Pradesh

The incident occurred due to rash and negligent driving by the private bus driver (Representational)


Shimla: 

Ten persons sustained injuries as two buses collided at tourist destination Kufri in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district on Friday, police said.

A Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus collided with a private bus at Kufri bifurcation around 10 am, Shimla deputy superintendent of police Pramod Shukla said.

The HRTC bus was on its way to Rohru from Shimla, whereas the private bus was going to Shimla from Theog, he added.

The incident occurred due to rash and negligent driving by the private bus driver, he said, adding that a first information report (FIR) was being registered against the driver at Dhalli police station.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Himachal PradeshHimachal Road Transport CorporationShimla

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IAF PilotAbhinandan VarthamanAbhinandan Varthaman NewsSushma SwarajIndia PakUSLive TVEntertainment NewsPNR StatusMWC 2019Videocon D2HSamsung M30Redmi Note 7Redmi Note 7 ProAbhinandan Parents

................................ Advertisement ................................