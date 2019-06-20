Rajasthan Boy Allegedly Hangs Self, Cops Probe Influence Of TikTok Videos

Police also said it was too early to say that a video game or mobile app led to the incident. (FILE)

A student of Class 6 allegedly hanged himself in Rajasthan's Kota, police said. The 12-year-old boy was wearing bangles and a mangal sutra at the time of the incident.

Police said they speculate the boy may have been preparing to complete a task of a mobile game or make a video on TikTok.

The boy, a resident of Kota's Vigyan Nagar, had gone to sleep in his room on Monday night. But he was found hanging with iron chains around his neck in a bathroom near his room, police said.

His family members took him to a hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

"The initial investigation suggested that the boy might have killed himself accidentally while probably preparing to make video on TikTok," said SHO Mumindra Singh, adding that the actual reason of death could only be ascertained after the autopsy report is out.

The boy's parents said he was fond of playing video games and had downloaded TikTok.

The SHO said the body was handed over to family members after a postmortem.

It was, however, too early to say that a video game or mobile app led the boy to the incident, Kota (City) ASP Rajesh Mill said.

The boy's father said he was up throughout Monday night and continued to play games on the phone.