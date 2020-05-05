'How Dare You Block My Path': Drunk Man Shouts At Snake, Bites It Into Pieces

An apparently drunk man bit a snake into pieces in Karnataka's Kollar.

An apparently drunk man on Tuesday bit a snake into pieces for coming across him when he was riding his bike Karnataka's Kolar.

"How dare you block my path," he was heard shouting in a video of the incident making rounds on social media.

To the shock of the eye-witnesses, the man held the snake and started biting it till it was torn apart into pieces.

The man, identified as Kumar, kept shouting at the snake till the time it was bitten into pieces.

Many untoward incidents were reported from across the country after the selling of liquor resumed on Monday following a home ministry order.

People were seen flouting the social distancing norms in broad daylight and buying liquor in bulk.

In once such incident, a man bought liquor worth Rs 52,000 in Karnataka's Bengaluru.

In two other incidents from the city, two people were murdered by their companions after a brawl in separate incidents reported from Bagalkunte and Jeevan Bima Nagar areas.

Another incident was reported from Bengaluru's Sungatkatte area where man fell into a drainage and died due to head injury.

The state of Karnataka registered sale of liquor worth Rs 45 crore on Monday when the shops opened first time after days of close down.